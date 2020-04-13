Stunting violation leads to Health Protection Act charges

A stunting violation in Halifax County has led to two people being charged under the Health Protection Act.

The RCMP say a white Volkswagen Golf was clocked at 140 km/hr in a 90 km/hr zone on Highway 101 Saturday afternoon.

The 18-year-old man driving was charged with stunting and driving without insurance, while the vehicle was also seized and impounded.

Police say a 19-year-old man was also in the vehicle and the officer determined the pair were in violation of failing to maintain social distance of two metres ot six feet.

Both were charged and each now face a further $1,000 fine.