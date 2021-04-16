Support line open for those affected by last April's mass shooting

A confidential, toll-free, emotional support line is now open for anyone affected by last April's mass shooting.

Government says it's available 24 hours a day every day and includes service for the hearing impaired.

The province says that people who call 1-866-885-6540 will receive professional counselling support and/or a referral to resources in their community.

In a release, Premier Iain Rankin says, "Memories of the tragedy will impact people in many different ways."

The premier is encouraging anyone who needs mental health or emotional support to use these services.