Supreme Court of N.S. to stop accepting hard copies of documents

The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia says, until further notice, it will no longer accept hard copies of documents at courthouses, due to the risk of the COVID-19 virus.

This includes the Family Division.

Instead, counsel and self-represented individuals should email or fax those documents that need to be filed in relation to urgent and essential matters.

Anyone who needs to file documents but doesn't have access to a computer or fax machine is asked to contact the courthouse for further directions.

The Nova Scotia Judiciary says these measures further reduce the number of people who need to visit the courthouses in person and help protect the health and well-being of judges and courthouse employees.

Last week, the Supreme Court adopted an essential services model, where proceedings will be limited to urgent or essential matters, as determined by a judge, primarily by telephone or video.