Supreme Court of Nova Scotia adopts essential services model

The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia is adopting is adopting an essential services model to help address the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the province.

A release says any trials that are currently underway will continue until they conclude, unless ordered otherwise by the trial judge.

All other proceedings will be limited to those deemed urgent or essential by the presiding judge.

The province says in the case of urgent or essential matters, judges will consider whether alternative measures, such as telephone or video conferencing can be used to hear those matters, and counsel are encouraged to do the same to reduce the number of people who need to appear in court in person.

Counsel and the public are reminded you should not visit a courthouse if:

- You have travelled outside Canada in the past 14 days;

- You are experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus; or

- You have been directed by public health officials, 811 or your doctor to self-isolate;

If any of these criteria apply to you, and you are scheduled to appear in court, please contact your lawyer or the court immediately to seek instructions from the presiding judge in your case.

Contact information for all courthouses can be found on the Courts of Nova Scotia website.

These directives will remain in place until further notice, and also apply to the Family Division.a