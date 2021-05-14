Supreme Court of Nova Scotia bans anti-vaccine, anti-public health order protests

The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia has ordered a halt to anti-vaccine and anti-public health order protests.

A release says the injunction prevents Freedom Nova Scotia and others from staging illegal gatherings in defiance of public health orders, the promotion of rallies on social media, and gives police the authority to ensure compliance with the Health Protection Act.

Government said protests were planned for Saturday and people attending previous demonstrations ignored public health orders and refused to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.

The injunction remains in effect until the state of emergency is lifted.