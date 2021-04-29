Supreme Court of Nova Scotia expands essential services model across province

The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia is expanding its essential services model across the province in the wake of additional public health restrictions in Nova Scotia.

As of Thursday, General Division proceedings that have not yet begun are limited to those deemed urgent by a judge, and non-urgent matters will be adjourned and rescheduled, and judges will decide if alternative measures will be used.

Until further notice, in-person proceedings in the Family Division are suspended, only documents related to essential matters should be filed in the General Division, and filing deadlines for civil matters in the General Division areas are suspended.

The judiciary says these are temporary measures to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia and will be regularly evaluated, with new directives issued as the situation with the pandemic evolves.