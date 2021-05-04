Supreme Court of Nova Scotia offering virtual settlement conferences

The Supreme Court of Nova Scotia (General Division) is allowing virtual judicial settlement conferences for non-urgent matters.

A release says all parties involved must agree to proceed virtually, though not all Supreme Court judges are able to conduct virtual matters at this time.

The court continues to operate under an essential services model in all locations and in-person proceedings are limited to urgent and essential matters, as deemed by a judge, and all non-urgent matters will be adjourned and rescheduled unless a judge decides otherwise.

Counsel and parties are reminded that practice directives and court protocols established by the Judiciary will apply when videoconferencing is used for court purposes.