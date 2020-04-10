Surgical services at Aberdeen Hospital reopening April 11

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says surgical services at the Aberdeen Hospital will reopen on Saturday April 11 at 8:00 a.m.

A release says the resumption of services includes urgent and emergency general surgery, orthopedic surgery, and gynecological/obstetrical cases, including deliveries and C-sections.

These services were temporarily suspended on April 2.

The NHSA says the suspension was implemented after an employee at the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of an investigation, several physicians and other staff were advised to self-isolate and have undergone COVID-19 testing.

The release states close monitoring has now determined the physicians and staff can return to work as they have tested negative.

There was no direct patient contact in this case.

Any Aberdeen Hospital Maternity patients whose care was transferred to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre or St. Martha's Regional Hospital will again be supported in New Glasgow.