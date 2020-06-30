Suspect sought after attack at Halifax gas station

Halifax Regional Police are looking for the suspect in an attack at a gas station in the city's north end last night.

Officers were called around 10:20 p.m. to the Esso on the corner of Robie and Young streets after a man with an edged weapon attacked another man in his parked car.

Police say the suspect fled in a vehicle with was later found abandoned nearby.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre for treatment.

The suspect is described as white, wearing a grey hoodie, long blue jean shorts, a blue baseball cap, white socks, black sneakers, and black gloves.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.