Suspect sought in Middleton store robbery

The RCMP are asking for information from the public to find a man who robbed a convenience store in Middleton.

Police say the man entered the store on Main Street at 12:45 a.m. yesterday, demanded money from the clerk, became aggressive, and pulled a knife.

The suspect grabbed cash from the register and cigarettes before fleeing the store.

No injuries were reported.

The man is described as white, around 25-years-old, 6'1" and 160 pounds, with long hair possibly dyed reddish/orange, and thin facial hair.

Police say that he was wearing a camouflage jacket with a hoodie.