Suspected cocaine seized from under the hood of a rental vehicle
The RCMP are investigating after suspected cocaine was found in a rental vehicle in Port Hawkesbury.
Members of the Inverness-Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit were contacted by an employee of a car rental company on Tuesday.
Police say the drugs were seized from under the hood.
Samples of the substance have been taken for analysis.
The RCMP say their initial investigation has resulted in a suspect being identified, but no other details have been released.