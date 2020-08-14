Suspects sought after stolen vehicle abandoned in New Glasgow

Police are asking the public for information about two suspects who fled from a stolen black 2006 Ford Ranger.

New Glasgow Regional Police say the suspects abandoned the vehicle early Wednesday morning on Eighth Street.

They're described as a male and female, both in their 20s.

Police searched the area with Pictou County District RCMP and the RCMP K-9 Unit.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.