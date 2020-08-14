Suspects sought after stolen vehicle abandoned in New Glasgow
Police are asking the public for information about two suspects who fled from a stolen black 2006 Ford Ranger.
New Glasgow Regional Police say the suspects abandoned the vehicle early Wednesday morning on Eighth Street.
They're described as a male and female, both in their 20s.
Police searched the area with Pictou County District RCMP and the RCMP K-9 Unit.
No other details have been released.
Anyone with information about this incident or the suspects is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.