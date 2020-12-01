Suspicious fire in Coldbrook under investigation: RCMP

Kings District RCMP are investigating a suspicious residential fire Princess Crescent in Coldbrook.

Police were called to the scene around 4:18 a.m. on Sunday and say the building sustained extensive damage.

There were no injuries.

The RCMP and the Kentville Volunteer Fire Department have been working with the Office of the Fire Marshall to determine the cause of the fire.



Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.