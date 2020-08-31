Suspicious fires in Lunenburg County under investigation

Lunenburg County RCMP is investigating nine suspicious fires on uninhabited forested areas in Oakhill.

Police say that the fires have been within 100 square metres on Leary Fraser Road since Thursday.

RCMP, the Oakhill and District Fire Department, Nova Scotia Power, and the Department of Lands and Forestry have responded to these incidents.

No one was injured as a result of the fires.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.