Sydney-area locations the latest sites listed for possible COVID-19 exposure

A pair of stores in the Sydney area are the latest to be added to a list of possible COVID-19 exposure sites by Public Health.

The first is the Superstore on King Street in North Sydney on January 2nd from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The other is the Fabricville on Welton Street in Sydney on the same day between 9 a.m. and 10:15 a.m.

Anyone who visited or worked at either location during the named date and times is asked to book a COVID-19 test online.