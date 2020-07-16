Sydney man charged with stunting near Point Edward

A 25-year-old man from Sydney has been charged with stunting after the RCMP say he was clocked at 155 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone near Point Edward.

The RCMP say the speed of the vehicle was measured after an officer spotted it travelling at a high rate of speed and overtaking vehicles just before 8 p.m. on Monday.

A traffic stop was conducted and the charge was laid.

The vehicle was seized and impounded.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.