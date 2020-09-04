Symptoms for COVID-19 testing updated, no new cases identified Thursday in N.S.

Public Health says five active cases of COVID-19 remain in Nova Scotia after no new cases were identified on Thursday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 78,302 negative test results, 1,085 positive cases, and 65 deaths.

1,015 cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 869 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday.

Government says the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19 is being updated to reflect the epidemiology in Nova Scotia.

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, says in a release, "We have reviewed the symptoms that our confirmed cases were presenting with and are confident that having a narrower list will still allow us to identify people with COVID-19"

Effective Friday, Nova Scotians should take the self-assessment on the 811 website if they have developed a new or worsening cough or fever within a 48 hour timeframe, or have experienced two or more of the following symptoms:

- sore throat

- runny nose

- headache

- shortness of breath

The province will remain under a state of emergency until noon on Sunday September 20 unless it is terminated or extended by government.