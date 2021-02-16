Taggart to seek federal Conservative nomination in Cumberland-Colchester

A current Colchester County councillor has announced his intentions to run for the Conservative party nomination in the federal riding of Cumberland-Colchester.

Tom Taggart has spent twelve years as the councillor for District 10, which encompasses West Colchester from Masstown and Folly Lake to Five Islands.

The Bass River native has spent the past six years as one of four elected municipal leaders from Nova Scotia on the Board of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

In a media release, Taggart says he has a proven history of engaging on community issues and cooperation to bring projects to life.