Tamoxifen drug shortage resolved: NSHA

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says it has received confirmation that the tamoxifen drug shortage has been resolved.

In a release, the NSHA says pharmacies have been notified that they no longer need to limit the amount of drug they dispense to patients.

Health Canada stated in the fall that three Canadian companies that supply the drug had all reported shortages, with reasons including unexpected manufacturing disruptions and increased demand.

Dr. Drew Bethune, Senior Medical Director of the NSHA Cancer Care Program had asked pharmacies to limit dispensing quantities to a one-month supply.

An update in December stated the shortage was expected to be resolved earlier than the initial expectation of January 31st.

The Cancer Care program operated a toll free information line during the shortage, which will now state that the drug shortage is resolved and patients can visit their local pharmacy to have their prescription filled.