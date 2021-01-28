Task force to explore technology use in N.S. Courts

A new task force will explore how technology can improve access, increase efficiencies and create better outcomes in Nova Scotia courts.

The Department of Justice and the Nova Scotia Judiciary are leading the group which will create a roadmap to digitally transform the provincial court system.

Government says the ten-member task force, co-chaired by Michael J. Wood, Chief Justice of Nova Scotia, and Candace L. Thomas, deputy minister of Justice and deputy attorney general, will be supported by an independent digital consultant who will assess the needs of court users and identify opportunities for modernization.