Tatamagouche ER closed Saturday morning

The Emergency Department at the Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital will be closed for a 5 hour period on Saturday.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the ER will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The closure is being attributed to a lack of physician coverage.

Anyone in need of urgrent medical care should call 911, while general health advice and information can be obtained by calling 811.

The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 1-888-429-8167.