Taxi driver accused of stealing more than $20,000 from a client

East Hants RCMP say a taxi driver has been charged after allegedly stealing more than $20,000 from a client.

Police received a report on November 23rd that 57-year-old Rodney Bryan McCarthy of Lower Sackville had been driving a taxi in the East Hants area and stole a client's bank card.

The RCMP say he gained access to the client's PIN and stole the money over a period of time.

McCarthy was charged yesterday with theft over $5,000 and uttering threats.

Investigators say they believe there could be additional victims.

McCarthy has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on January 18th.