TCCoC calls for 'immediate end to rail disruption'

The president of the Truro & Colchester Chamber of Commerce is calling on all parties involved to work together to bring an immediate end to the rail blockades and to restore all service.

Ron Smith says in a news release that Colchester County has the highest number of manufacturers per capita in the province, employing hundreds of people in this area.

He says, "It is absolutely vital that businesses depending on rail service to deliver raw materials to them for manufacturing can receive those shipments, along with being able to send finished products to reach their destined markets."

Smith also points to the propane shortage, saying many local businesses are reliant on propane for their operations.

He says the rationing of basic daily consumables has already begun and material shortages are imminent.

The local group is joining chambers from across the Atlantic Provinces and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce to call for an immediate resolution to the issue.

Smith says this isn't just a business issue, but a national emergency impacting all people, families, and children.

He says, "It's about providing the necessities of life to people and ensuring the safe operation of our institutions."