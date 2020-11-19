Teachers ratify new contract with the N.S. government

Teachers in Nova Scotia have ratified a tentative agreement with the provincial government following a province-wide electronic vote on Wednesday.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) says in a media release that 73 per cent of teachers voted 94.2 per cent in favour of the tentative deal.

The contract, which expires on July 21st, 2023, will give teachers a salary increase of seven per cent over four years.

The agreement also increases marking and preparation time by 25 per cent, effective August 1st, 2021.

NSTU president Paul Wozney says, "Teachers haven’t seen any increase in marking and prep time for 50 years and this will help to decrease the ongoing demands on teachers’ time."

The previous contract for teachers, which was imposed through Bill 75 on February 21st, 2017, expired on July 31st, 2019.