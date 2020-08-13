Teen charged with mischief, inciting hatred after vandalism in Amherst

A teen is charged with nine counts of mischief and one count of public incitement of hatred after several complaints of vandalism in the Amherst area.

The incidents occurred on Anson Avenue, Woodlawn Drive, Parkwood Avenue, and Cornwall Street.

Amherst Police say several vehicles were spray painted and had eggs thrown at them, while a jug of orange juice was poured on a vehicle.

Police deemed that a word spray painted onto a vehicle would incite hatred towards a minority community.

The youth was arrested and has since been released into the custody of a parent, with an appearance in Amherst Youth Court scheduled for October 7th.

Police are asking residents to check video surveillance at their homes that may have captured any suspicious activity during this time.