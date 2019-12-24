Teens charged following convenience store robbery in Eskasoni

A pair of teens have been charged following a convenience store robbery on the Eskasoni First Nation on Sunday night.

Police were told that two tall and slim men entered the store, one with a knife and the other with a crowbar, and began taking a number of items before being pushed out by the employee, who was not hurt in the incident.

They fled the area on foot, which police were able to follow in the snow to a nearby home.

The homeowner told the officers two people known to them came to his house and asked for cigarettes.

The footprints led to a second home, where a 15-year-old and 16-year-old, from Eskasoni, were arrested.

They both face charges of robbery, wearing a disguise with intent to commit a criminal offence, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.