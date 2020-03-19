Temporary absences issued for intermittent sentences in N.S.
The Department of Justice says 41 people who are serving intermittent sentences in the province's four adult correctional facilities will be released on temporary absences.
The province says in a release that this is being done to further prevent COVID-19 from impacting inmates and staff at correctional facilities.
An intermittent sentence can be ordered by a court if the term of imprisonment is 90 days or less.
It allows a person to serve a sentence in small blocks of time, usually on weekends instead of all at once.
On Sunday, Correctional Services closed its facilities to all visitors until further notice.