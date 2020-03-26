Temporary closure of women’s and children’s unit in Amherst

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says the inpatient women’s and children’s unit at Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst is temporarily closed, including for any planned deliveries.

The NSHA says this closure will allow for the redeployment of the staff and physicians to other work.

Pregnancy and delivery care will be provided in Colchester East Hants Health Centre in Truro or the Moncton Hospital, depending on the patients’ home location.

However, there will be family physician, obstetrician and nursing staff available for support at the Amherst hospital in the event on an emergency or unplanned delivery.