Temporary reduction of surgeries at QEII, Dartmouth General Hospitals

Nova Scotia Health says teams at Dartmouth General and the QEII in Halifax are adjusting surgical schedules to reduce elective surgeries by up to 25% over the next couple of weeks.

Officials say this is necessary to build capacity of beds and staff in anticipation of a surge in COVID-19 admissions, the potential for staffing to be impacted by community exposures and to allow staff to be redeployed to COVID-19 units and testing centres.

Surgeon's offices will attempt to provide as much notice as possible to patients whose surgeries are temporarily postponed, though this may not always be possible.

Pre-admission appointments and other surgery related clinics, including surgical consults, are continuing at this time, and no other surgical service reductions are currently planned.