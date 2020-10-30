Ten charged at School Bus Safety Week checkpoint in Auburn

Ten drivers were charged and seven speeding tickets were issued during a School Bus Safety Week operation last week in Kings County.

RCMP officers and provincial vehicle inspection officers provided school bus safety information to around 1000 motorists at a checkpoint in Auburn October 23rd.

Police say four drivers at the checkpoint were charged with expired licence plates, while four more were operating a vehicle without a valid inspection sticker.

One driver was found to be driving with a registration, and another was charged for having an unsecure load.

RCMP also conducted speed enforcement in the school zone on Highway 1 in Auburn, resulting in speeding tickets for seven drivers.