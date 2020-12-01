Ten new cases of COVID-19 reported in the Central Zone on Tuesday, 142 active cases in Nova Scotia

Public Health says 10 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the Central Zone on Monday.

There are 142 active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia and no one is currently receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 66,263 tests with 226 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 4,138 Nova Scotia tests on November 30th.

On Monday, 275 tests were administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Halifax and 585 tests administered at the rapid-testing pop-up site in Wolfville, with no positive results.