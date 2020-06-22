Tender issued for demolition of former Truro hospital

The province has posted a tender for the demolition of the former Colchester Regional Hospital in Truro, nearly eight years after the move to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre.

The tender also includes the abatement of all regulated materials within the main hospital building, annex, boiler and laundry building, and the former daycare.

Non-mandatory site visits are being held this week and the tender itself closes on July 8th.

There have been numerous attempts made to find a buyer for the property, without success.

No bids were received for a tender issued in February 2016 for the purchase of the land and buildings.

In October 2017, the province issued a tender for consulting services to decommission the site.

Despite numerous suggestions that it could be home to a long-term care facility, provincial officials have stated it's not suitable in its current state and would require extensive modifications.

An Environmental Site Assessment for the former Colchester East Hants Health Authority was carried out by Maritime Testing Limited through site inspections in 2012 and revealed no evidence of environmental contamination.

Their report, which was issued for information with the recent tender, said "the age of the building indicates the potential occurrence of hazardous materials such as asbestos in wall, ceiling and flooring materials, mercury in thermostats, PCBs in fluorescent light ballasts, CFCs in refrigerators and /or air conditioners and lead in paint."

Maritime Testing Limited, in its conclusions, said they were of the opinion these would not pose an immediate concern to the day-to-day operations or, at that time, current occupants.

However, a number of regulations and guidelines would have to be followed for disposing of the hazardous materials should the facility be renovated, demolished, or the materials disturbed.

The report did indicate some water stained areas, as well as black staining in the attic crawl space of the Annex and in the dishwashing area of the main hospital which is an indication of potential mould growth.

The six-storey main hospital building, built between 1963 and 1965, saw a three-storey addition constructed in 1985 with a final addition built onto that portion in 1989.

The northern section of the Annex was built in the late 1920s, with the southern portion constructed in the 1950s.

The heating plant was built in the early 1950s, with an addition built between 1963 and 1965.