Testing mandatory as of Friday for rotational workers entering Nova Scotia

As of Friday, rotational workers who work outside of Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador or Prince Edward Island must get tested for COVID-19 or face a fine.

The province says workers must be tested on day one or two of their modified self-isolation, as well as on day six, seven or eight, and must complete the full isolation period, even if they return negative test results.

Government says audits will be done at random and workers will be reminded by phone if they miss their first test and fined $1,000 if they miss their second.

Testing is recommended for post-secondary students entering Nova Scotia, as well as for anyone who arrived from or had visitors from New Brunswick at anytime after December 25th.