Testing on Newfoundland Ferry to begin Sunday

As of Sunday, COVID-19 testing will be mandatory for travellers who are exempt from self-isolation in Nova Scotia when they arrive on the ferry from Newfoundland and Labrador.

Government says testing will take place at the Marine Atlantic ferry terminal in North Sydney and other passengers are welcome to get tested.

Testing at the ferry is only available for people who are passengers or crew and the standard lab test will be used.

The province says exempt travellers do not need to self-isolate while they wait for their test result.

Travellers who arrive by ferry daily or almost every day, they can get tested once per week.