Texas murder suspect nabbed in Halifax claims safety concerns if sent to U.S.

An American fugitive wanted for murder in Texas says he fears for his safety if returned to the United States.

Derek Cameron Whisenand made the comment Tuesday during what was expected to be a hearing to determine his admissibility to Canada.

Instead, Whisenand told the Immigration and Refugee Board member hearing his case that he wants to make a refugee claim.

Whisenand refused to go any further after he learned journalists were present.

His case was put off until March 10.

The 28-year-old has been detained since his Dec. 30 arrest, which came after police responded to a call about the shoplifting of work boots at a Walmart in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax.