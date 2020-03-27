Thefts from community mailboxes reported in Cumberland County

Cumberland District RCMP is investigating three reports of thefts from community mail boxes since March 20th.

The incidents have been reported on Athol Road in Athol, Rodney Road in Rodney, and Green Road in Tidnish Bridge.

In all three cases, the door of the mail box was pried open and the contents of the box removed.

The RCMP is asking residents to consider checking their mail box regularly, while adhering to current social distancing protocols related to the current situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.