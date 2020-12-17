Third man charged in Colton Cook murder 

A third Yarmouth County man is facing charges in the death of 26-year old Colton James Cook in September.

Cook was reported missing to police on September 27th and his identifiable remains were discovered two days later near the intersection of Saunders Road and Raynardton Road in South Ohio.

Police say 35-year old Keith Arthur Siscoe of Yarmouth County was arrested Wednesday in Lunenburg County.

RCMP say he is charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder, was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

The investigation into the death of Colton James Cook continues, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Southwest Nova Major Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers.