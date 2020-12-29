Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 reported over four days in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia Public Health is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 for the period of December 25th to 28th.

Nine combined cases linked to close contacts or travel outside Atlantic Canada were reported on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, including six in the Central Zone, two in the Northern Zone and one in the Eastern Zone.

Three additional cases linked to close contacts or travel outside Atlantic Canada were reported in the Central Zone on Sunday, with one more reported in the same zone on Monday.

There are 33 active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia but no one is receiving treatment in hospital.

Since October 1st, the province has completed 108,382 tests for the novel coronavirus, with 389 positive cases and no deaths related to the virus.

Government says Nova Scotia Health Authorities labs completed 4,105 in the period from December 25th to December 27th.