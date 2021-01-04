Thirteen new COVID-19 cases reported Friday to Saturday in N.S.

Nova Scotia reported thirteen new cases of COVID-19 from Friday and Saturday.

Government says the number of tests done by the Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs was not available yesterday and will be updated today.

Of the eleven cases on Friday, ten were in the Central Zone and one was in the Northern Zone.

Five of those cases were at Churchill Academy, a private school in Dartmouth where there were two other recent cases, so Public Health is arranging testing for all staff and students.

For the two cases identified on Saturday, one is in the Central Zone linked to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and one is under investigation in the Northern Zone.