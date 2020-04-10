Thirty-four new cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia on Friday

Public Health says there are now 407 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

In a release issued Friday afternoon, the province says 34 new cases were identified by the microbiology lab at the QEII Health Sciences Centre on Thursday.

The confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over ninety.

Public Health says eight individuals are currently in hospital, with four in ICU.

There have been two COVID-19 related deaths in Nova Scotia, with 93 people having recovered.