Thirty-one new cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

Thirty-one new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Nova Scotia on Sunday.

That brings the provincial total to 10,218 negative test results and 293 confirmed.

Government says the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 650 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday.

Given that there is now a known case of community spread, the lab will be increasing its capacity for testing and will begin 24/7 operations today.

Confirmed cases range in age from under ten to over 90.

Ten individuals are currently in hospital, while 64 others have now recovered and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

A map and graphic presentation of the case data is available at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/data.