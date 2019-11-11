Thousands attend Remembrance Day ceremonies across N.S.

Thousands of people attended Remembrance Day ceremonies at various cenotaphs, monuments and Legions across the Maritimes Monday, to remember and honour those who took up arms -- and in some cases gave up their lives -- in the name of freedom.





As usual, a large crowd greeted veterans and members of the Legion and military, who marched to the Truro cenotaph at Civic Square.

Large crowds also gathered for the ceremonies at Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Hospital and Grand Parade in Halifax.





Monday's Remembrance Day ceremony at Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Hospital in Halifax was one of just many well-attended ceremonies across N.S. (Heidi Petracek/Twitter/CTV Atlantic)





In Ottawa, Reine Samson Dawe of Kingston, Ontario will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial on behalf of all mothers who have lost children in military service.



She was married to a lifelong Canadian Armed Forces member and their four sons followed suit. Their youngest son, Captain Matthew Dawe, was killed in Afghanistan in 2007 alongside five other Canadian soldiers and an Afghan interpreter.



Governor General Julie Payette released a touching tribute to Canada's fallen Monday morning.



With sombre music in the background, the recording begins with Payette saying the country's veterans ``fought for the ideals of peace and to defend our liberties.''



The governor general notes that many returned to Canada wounded, in their body and their soul. And, many did not return from the battlefield at all.



Payette urges Canadians to ``never forget'' their sacrifice and the costs of war, saying we owe veterans an ``immense debt of gratitude.''



~ With files from The Canadian Press