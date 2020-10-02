Three active cases of COVID-19 in N.S. Friday, State of Emergency renewed

There are three active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia after one new case was identified on Thursday.

Government says the new case in the Central Zone is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and has been self-isolating as required.

To date, Nova Scotia has 95,956 negative test results, 1,089 positive COVID-19 tests and 65 deaths.

One person is currently hospitalized in ICU in the province.

Nova Scotia Health Authority labs conducted 952 Nova Scotia test on October 1.

Government also announced Friday the state of emergency is being renewed for an additional two weeks.

The order is now set to expire at noon on Sunday October 18 unless it is terminated or extended.