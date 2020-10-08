Three active cases of COVID-19 remain in Nova Scotia Thursday

Public Health says there are three active cases of COVID-19 remaining in Nova Scotia after no new cases were identified on Wednesday.

To date, the province has 99,388 negative test results, 1,089 positive COVID-19 cases, with 65 deaths and 1,021 cases that are considered resolved.

One person is being treated for the virus in ICU in a Nova Scotia hospital.

Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs completed 879 Nova Scotia tests on October 7.