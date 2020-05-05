Three Cape Breton men charged with child pornography offences

The three men from Cape Breton have been charged with child pornography offences.

Cape Breton Regional Police say information led them to search two residences in Glace Bay and one in Sydney in January and February.

They say charges have been laid following analysis of several computers as well as mobile and other electronic devices that were seized.

Two men aged 33 and 61 from Glace Bay as well as a 66-year-old man from Sydney are charged with possession of child pornography as well as accessing child pornography.