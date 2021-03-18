Three Central Zone locations flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure

Three locations in the Central Zone have been flagged for possible exposure to COVID-19.

Public Health says that anyone present at the Mount Uniacke Pub and Eatery on Highway 1 between 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on March 12th is required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

The other two locations are in Lower Sackville, where only those with symptoms are required to self-isolate.

The first is Hong's Kitchen Restaurant & VLT Gaming between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. on March 13th and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 14th.

The next is Money Mart on Sackville Drive between 8:30 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. on March 13th.