Three changes made to Maritime Hockey League schedule

The Maritime Junior Hockey League (MHL) has announced three changes to the regular season schedule.

The league says the game between the Amherst Ramblers and Truro Bearcats at the RECC that was postponed on January 27th due to COVID-19 will now be played March 7th at 7:00 p.m.

Pictou County's road game in Summerside that was originally scheduled for March 1st will now be played at 6:00 p.m. on Friday March 5th.

Further, Truro's home game with Summerside that was initially set for Tuesday March 16th will now be played on Tuesday March 23rd at 7:00 p.m.