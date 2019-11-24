Three charged with impaired driving in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police say they have charged three people in three separate impaired driving investigations in a 13-hour period between Thursday November 21 and Friday November 22.

A release says officers stopped a vehicle on Prince Albert Road in Dartmouth around 6:35 p.m. on November 21.

In relation to that traffic stop, a 75-year-old Halifax man is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face impaired driving charges.

Shortly after midnight Friday, officers stopped a vehicle on Parkland Drive in Halifax.

Police say a 46-year-old TImberlea man is due in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving in relation to that incident.

In the third incident, officers sopped a vehicle in the area of Highway 111 and Pleasant Street in Dartmouth around 2:30 a.m. on November 22.

Halifax Regional Police say a 29-year-old Dartmouth man was due in court later that day to face charges of impaired driving, breach of probation, and breach of driving while prohibited.