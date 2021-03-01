Three Dartmouth locations identified for possible exposure to COVID-19

Three businesses in Dartmouth have been flagged for possible COVID-19 exposure by Public Health.

The first is Costco in Dartmouth Crossing from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. on February 24th.

The other two are at Tacoma Plaza on the same day: Sobeys from 12:45 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the NSLC from 12:30 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.

Anyone who worked at or visited these locations on the specified dates and times should immediately book a COVID-19 test, regardless of whether or not they have COVID-19 symptoms.

It's anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus at these locations may develop symptoms up to, and including, March 10th.