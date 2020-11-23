Three facing drug and weapons charges after drug seizure in Colchester County

Three men from Colchester County are facing drug and weapons charges following a search in Brookfield on Friday.

RCMP and Truro Police Service officers searched two motel rooms on November 20th and seized a firearm, ammunition, cash, drugs and drug paraphernalia and arrested the three men.

Police say the men are facing charges including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

They were released on conditions and are due to appear in court in Truro in February.